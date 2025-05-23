Open Menu

Condolence Reference Held In Memory Of Late Professor Waqas Aziz At IMPCC H-8/4

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Condolence reference held in memory of late Professor Waqas Aziz at IMPCC H-8/4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A condolence reference was held at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, to honor the memory of Professor Waqas Aziz, the college's Principal and a respected educationist, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

The event brought together a large number of students, both working and retired professors from various colleges across Islamabad.

The atmosphere in the college hall was somber as colleagues, students, and friends paid tribute to the late professor. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Abdul Basit expressed his sorrow, stating, “We are at a loss of words."

"It is hard to believe that Professor Waqas Aziz is no longer among us. He was always supportive and helpful to every teacher, student, and member of the non-teaching staff.

Principals from various male and female colleges also attended the reference and offered their heartfelt condolences.

Professor Rafiq Tahir, joint secretary education(retired) extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the college community, recognizing Professor Waqas Aziz’s contributions to the field of education.

On behalf of the wider teaching fraternity, president of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) Professor Akram Khan Khosa said, “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the late Professor Waqas Aziz. His loss is deeply felt by all of us during this difficult time.”

