Condolence reference held in memory of Prof. Dr. Zakia Minhas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Department of Gynecology, Khyber Teaching Hospital on Friday organized a condolence reference in the memory of Prof. Dr. Zakia Minhas at Khyber Medical College.

Chairman board of Governors Khyber Teaching Hospital Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar, Dean Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Cancer Specialist Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad Khan of Rehman Medical Institute, Gynecologist Prof. Dr. Saeed Majeed, Prof. Dr. Lubna Hassan, Prof Bilquis Afridi, Prof Nasreen Ruby,Prof Parveen Azim, Dr Falak naz, Prof Sadia sethi, Prof Mahmunir, Prof Hashim Khan Azam, Prof. Ishaq Khattak, Prof Wazir Muhammad, Prof Rooh ul Muqim, Prof Saima Gillani, Prof Shahnaz Nadir, Prof Tallat Naz, Dr Adil M Zaki, and all the Staff of Kulsoom Maternity home and all Gynae faculty of KTH attended the reference where a collective prayer was offered for the reward of the deceased.

Prof. Dr. Jamila Naib, Chairperson, Department of Gynecology, KTH, in her speech shed light on the life of Prof. Dr. Zakia Minhas. She said that, we are all gathered here today to bid farwell to a legendary human being, an exemplary woman, a savior and a messiah to the thousands of woman who she inspired in so many different ways.

Prof. Dr. Zakia Minhas was a teacher of teachers.

For over 5 decades Dr Minhas has been touching the hearts of people with her great influence, her inspiration and charisma. Dr Minhas was not only a legendary doctor and a highly professional clinician, but also an exemplary human being, a woman with the highest moral standards and true love for her people. She held various positions in Khyber Teaching Hospital and was the Administrator in Khyber Teaching Hospital from 1981 to 1988 who was the first gynecologist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman Board of Governors Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar in his address to the speakers said that he is fortunate to have been a student of Prof. Dr. Zakia Minhas and she will always be in our hearts. He announced that the labor room under construction at Khyber Teaching Hospital would be named after Prof. Dr. Zakia Minhas so that she would always be a role model for us and future gynecologists.

Dean Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb in his address thanked all the professors, doctors and distinguished guests from all the hospitals that today we have all come together to pay tribute to Prof. Dr. Zakia Minhas. She highlighted the importance of the field of gynecology among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to which there are many big Names in gynecology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.