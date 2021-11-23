Condolence reference held in memory of Sardar Yaqoob

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday praised former National Assembly Deputy Speaker late Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob, saying, he promoted truthfulness and self righteousness throughout his political career

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday praised former National Assembly Deputy Speaker late Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob, saying, he promoted truthfulness and self righteousness throughout his political career.

Addressing a condolence reference in the memory of Sardar Yaqoob, Mushtaq Ghani said that he never desisted from principles and set an example for his successor to follow.

He followed morality and policy of merit and justice in his political life that was not only an uphill task but was almost impossible.

The condolence reference among others was attended by MPA Nazir Abbiasi, former provincial minister Sardar Idress, local office bearers of PTI and area elites.

They also praised Sardar Yaqoob for his character, services, contributions and accomplishments.