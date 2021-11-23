UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference Held In Memory Of Sardar Yaqoob

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:41 PM

Condolence reference held in memory of Sardar Yaqoob

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday praised former National Assembly Deputy Speaker late Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob, saying, he promoted truthfulness and self righteousness throughout his political career

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday praised former National Assembly Deputy Speaker late Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob, saying, he promoted truthfulness and self righteousness throughout his political career.

Addressing a condolence reference in the memory of Sardar Yaqoob, Mushtaq Ghani said that he never desisted from principles and set an example for his successor to follow.

He followed morality and policy of merit and justice in his political life that was not only an uphill task but was almost impossible.

The condolence reference among others was attended by MPA Nazir Abbiasi, former provincial minister Sardar Idress, local office bearers of PTI and area elites.

They also praised Sardar Yaqoob for his character, services, contributions and accomplishments.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral ..

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral relations

12 minutes ago
 Concrete steps being taken for eradicating corrupt ..

Concrete steps being taken for eradicating corruption in IESCO: Dr Amjad

11 seconds ago
 LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till ..

LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till Nov 30

13 seconds ago
 EVMs to help conduct clean elections: PTI leader

EVMs to help conduct clean elections: PTI leader

14 seconds ago
 Man electrocuted in a mishap

Man electrocuted in a mishap

16 seconds ago
 Nigeria dismisses report on bloody crackdown of pr ..

Nigeria dismisses report on bloody crackdown of protesters

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.