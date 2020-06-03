UrduPoint.com
Condolence Reference Held In Sialvi's Memory

Wed 03rd June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A condolence reference was held at the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in the memory noted religious scholar Allama Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, who died in Karachi on May 29 after contracting COVID-19.

Speakers said the vacuum created due to the death of Sialvi would take a long time to fill.

The reference organised by Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to pay tribute to its member, said a news release.

Speakers said the death of Allama was a great loss not only for CII but for the entire Muslim Ummah as he was an icon for all generations. Sialvi had devoted his entire life to the cause of islam and Quran, who aspired to establish a world of love and brotherhood for all of humanity.

The forum acknowledged tireless efforts of Allama in publication of error free Quran.

Quran Khwani and Fateh was also held for the departed soul.

