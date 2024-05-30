Condolence reference held in UoT to pay tribute to Prof Naiamtullah Kakar, Prof Amir Zeb

A condolence reference was held at the University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday to pay tribute to Associate Professor Dr. Niamatullah Kakar and Assistant Professor Dr. Amir Zeb, esteemed faculty members of the Natural and Basic Science Department, who tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Washuk district of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A condolence reference was held at the University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday to pay tribute to Associate Professor Dr. Niamatullah Kakar and Assistant Professor Dr. Amir Zeb, esteemed faculty members of the Natural and Basic Science Department, who tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Washuk district of Balochistan.

The event was attended by a large number of faculty members, administrative staff, and students.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor of UoT, described Dr. Kakar and Dr. Amir Zeb as eminent educationists, noted researchers, emerging scientists, and great human beings.

He acknowledged their dedication to imparting quality education and advancing the university, highlighting their respected and influential roles among students and colleagues. He defined them as torchbearers and a big loss, not only for the UoT community and their families but also for the entire region.

Dr. Jan Muhammad said that the very existence of a university was dependent on scholars like Dr. Kakar and Dr. Amir Zeb, noting their dedication to preparing students for future challenges.

He commended their efforts to make UoT a leading institution of higher education in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families on behalf of the UoT community.

He called for the implementation of safety protocols in passenger buses to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Dr. Jan Muhammad also mentioned his desire to correspond with the Government of Balochistan to declare them martyrs and to name academic blocks of UoT after them in their honor.

He expressed gratitude to Vice-Chancellors of various universities, ministers, and people from all walks of life who conveyed their condolences and sympathy to the UoT community.

Dr. Jahangir Khan Achakzai, Chairperson of the Department of Natural and Basic Sciences, and faculty member Mazhar Gichki also talked about the life and academic journey of the departed souls.

Meanwhile, Fatiha and prayers were also offered for the departed souls.

Dr. Niamatullah Kakar was born in 1983 in the Pishin district of Balochistan, and Dr. Amir Zeb was born in 1985 in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They joined UoT in 2022. Dr. Kakar earned his PhD from the University of Greifswald, Germany, and Dr. Amir Zeb completed his doctorate at Gyeongsang National University, Jinju, South Korea. Both supervised numerous PhD and MPhil scholars and published many research articles in national and international journals.

They also represented UoT at various conferences at national and international levels, receiving great appreciation for their research work. Dr. Amir Zeb served as the Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC). Both faculty members were active in various statutory bodies, boards, and committees at the university.

Dr. Kakar was a member of several national and international bodies, including the UK Professional Standards Framework for Teaching and Learning Support in Higher Education, the American Society for Microbiology, and the German Society of Hygiene and Microbiology.

APP/umr/arb