Condolence reference held on demise of Senior journalist Hidayatullah Umrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A condolence meeting was held here on Tuesday at District Information Office to mourn the death of Senior journalist and poet Hidayatullah Umrani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A condolence meeting was held here on Tuesday at District Information Office to mourn the death of Senior journalist and poet Hidayatullah Umrani.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the meeting chaired by Deputy director Information, Muhammad Moosa Gondal expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist and poet.

The meeting prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in an eternal peace and to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Staff members,journalist and others attended the meeting .