UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence Reference Held On Demise Of Senior Journalist Hidayatullah Umrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:04 PM

Condolence reference held on demise of Senior journalist Hidayatullah Umrani

A condolence meeting was held here on Tuesday at District Information Office to mourn the death of Senior journalist and poet Hidayatullah Umrani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A condolence meeting was held here on Tuesday at District Information Office to mourn the death of Senior journalist and poet Hidayatullah Umrani.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the meeting chaired by Deputy director Information, Muhammad Moosa Gondal expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist and poet.

The meeting prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in an eternal peace and to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Staff members,journalist and others attended the meeting .

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

On Int. Human Rights Day, Dubai Foundation for Wom ..

51 minutes ago

Civil Twin Renewable Middle East launches business ..

51 minutes ago

CRA delegation meets IGP Sindh police

7 minutes ago

Gold price remain stable at Rs 84, 400 per tola 1 ..

7 minutes ago

NHL Announces Program to Tackle Racist, Homophobic ..

7 minutes ago

Plans for Putin Attending Ex-Mayor's Memorial to B ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.