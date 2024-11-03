Condolence Reference Held To Honor Prof. Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A condolence reference was held to honor the remarkable academic contributions of the esteemed Prof. Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan, who passed away on October 23, 2024.
A large number of academics, researchers and community members participated in the online condolence reference organized by the Department of Media Studies, at Bahria University on the other day.
Speaking on the occasion, Head of the Media Studies Department, Dr. Farukh Shehzad said that Dr. Fazal Rahim was one of the finest professors in the field of media and communication, and his passing had created an irreparable void.
"His contributions to academia will be remembered for a long time," Dr. Farrukh added.
Highlighting the illustrious academic career of esteemed scholar, Prof. Dr. Shabbir Hussain said the contextualization of Western scholarship into the Pakistani and South Asian context is the hallmark of Dr.
Fazal Rahim Khan.
"Professor Fazal was a firm believer in integrity, dedication, and commitment and always instilled these qualities in his students. His death is indeed a great loss for Pakistan," said Dr. Mohsin Hassan Khan, one of his students, during the reference.
Concluding the condolence reference, the Dean of Social Sciences, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Zafar Iqbal eulogized Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan as a paragon of humanity. He urged the attendees to diligently carry forward Dr. Khan's legacy for the benefit of future generations.
The management and staff of Bahria University extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
It may be mentioned that Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan supervised over 20 PhD scholars and published more than 50 research papers during his four-decade-long academic career, associating with prominent national and international universities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two wanted members of cattle thief gang busted30 seconds ago
-
Farmers urged to ensure wheat cultivation by 20 Nov33 seconds ago
-
Stay vigilant, maintain preventive measures to curb dengue spread: Health Experts37 seconds ago
-
Drug pusher held with narcotics40 seconds ago
-
AJK health minister stresses community involvement in enhancing maternal, child health through aware ..42 seconds ago
-
Rs 1 billion approved for KP police' modern vehicles11 minutes ago
-
ECP summons two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder on Tuesday11 minutes ago
-
Notorious gang leader held from Katcha area11 minutes ago
-
From Lahore to Istanbul: Pakistani motorcyclists explore avenues of Pak-Turkiye friendship11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police elevate officers to higher ranks based on merit11 minutes ago
-
Technology integration key to sustainable development, economic growth : Meher Kashif20 minutes ago
-
9000 persons benefit from free medical camps in Tank21 minutes ago