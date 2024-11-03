Condolence reference held to honor Prof. Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A condolence reference was held to honor the remarkable academic contributions of the esteemed Prof. Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan, who passed away on October 23, 2024.

A large number of academics, researchers and community members participated in the online condolence reference organized by the Department of Media Studies, at Bahria University on the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of the Media Studies Department, Dr. Farukh Shehzad said that Dr. Fazal Rahim was one of the finest professors in the field of media and communication, and his passing had created an irreparable void.

"His contributions to academia will be remembered for a long time," Dr. Farrukh added.

Highlighting the illustrious academic career of esteemed scholar, Prof. Dr. Shabbir Hussain said the contextualization of Western scholarship into the Pakistani and South Asian context is the hallmark of Dr.

Fazal Rahim Khan.

"Professor Fazal was a firm believer in integrity, dedication, and commitment and always instilled these qualities in his students. His death is indeed a great loss for Pakistan," said Dr. Mohsin Hassan Khan, one of his students, during the reference.

Concluding the condolence reference, the Dean of Social Sciences, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Zafar Iqbal eulogized Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan as a paragon of humanity. He urged the attendees to diligently carry forward Dr. Khan's legacy for the benefit of future generations.

The management and staff of Bahria University extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

It may be mentioned that Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan supervised over 20 PhD scholars and published more than 50 research papers during his four-decade-long academic career, associating with prominent national and international universities.