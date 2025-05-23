Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyrs of Khuzdar tragedy

On the special directive of the Balochistan government, a condolence reference was organized at Government Boys Model High School Barkhan to pay tribute to the innocent martyrs of the Khuzdar tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) On the special directive of the Balochistan government, a condolence reference was organized at Government Boys Model High School Barkhan to pay tribute to the innocent martyrs of the Khuzdar tragedy.

The school children lit candles in memory of the martyred students and paid tribute to them.

Addressing the condolence reference, District education Officer Naveed Latif said that the Khuzdar tragedy is a cowardly act, which we condemned in the strongest terms, the terrorists have no religion or faith, nor do they have humanity.

He said that a bus of innocent students was targeted by terrorism, in which initially three innocent students were martyred and many students were seriously injured, we shared the grief of the parents of these martyred students.

He further said that this terrorist attack is against our Baloch traditions, the Indian agency RAW is involved in this type of terrorism in Balochistan, whose perpetrators continue to carry out such despicable terrorist acts.

He further said that our brave forces fought bravely against the Indian forces in the battle of truth and were defeated, the enemy is using various high-handed tactics to take revenge.

He said that the morale of the Pakistani forces and the people is high, they would continue to fight these terrorists, the government and our brave forces would give exemplary punishment to the terrorists involved in the Khuzdar tragedy.