Condolence Reference Held To Pay Tribute To Senior Journalist Usman Ajmery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:46 PM

A condolence reference was held here on Thursday at Hyderabad Press Club to pay tribute to senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Urdu daily Nawai Waqat Muhammad Usman Ajmery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :A condolence reference was held here on Thursday at Hyderabad Press Club to pay tribute to senior journalist and Bureau Chief of urdu daily Nawai Waqat Muhammad Usman Ajmery.

Those who spoke included senior journalist and former general secretary PFUJ Amin Yousif, Lala Rehman Samo, Ali Hassan, Javed Chana, Abdul Hafeez Abid, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Shakeel Usman son of late M Usman Ajmery and others.

The speakers recalled the services of late Usman Ajmery in the field of journalism and his journalistic work.

They termed Muhammad Usman Ajmery a committed journalist who always played active role for promotion of professional journalism in Hyderabad.

Late Ajmery remained associated with Urdu daily Nawai Waqat for many decades and also played main role in construction of HPC's new building, Lala Rehman said while presiding over the reference organized by Hyderabad Press Club.

Former secretary general of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the Editor of daily Nawai Waqat, Amin Yousif paid rich tributes to Usman Ajmery and said though he was a senior journalist but he always behaved professionally with his contemporaries and the juniors.

He said services of late Ajmery will be remembered for many years to come.

On the occasion, the participants offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed to almighty Allah to rest late Ajmery's soul in eternal peace.

