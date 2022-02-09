UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference In Memory Of Baba-e-Pothohar Held At Punjab Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 06:54 PM

A condolence reference was held at Punjab Arts Council in memory of Baba-e-Pothohar, intellectual, writer, poet, and educationist Professor Karam Haideri here on Wednesday

The reference was presided over by Prof. Dr Ehsan Akbar, while Prof. Jalil Aali was the chief guest.

At the ceremony, Hamza and his colleagues performed Prof. Karam Haideri's Milli song 'Ae mere watan'.

Addressing the function, Dr Ehsan Akbar said Prof. Karam Haideri was a patriotic intellectual and his fearless love for the homeland was found in his thoughts and words.

Naheed Manzoor said Karam Haideri was a sincere and humane person. In his creations, he taught humanity and tolerance, preached love and devotion to the homeland. Educationist Prof. Jalil Ali read an article about the deceased and received a standing ovation from the audience.

The ceremony was attended by the family members of the deceased and literary personalities. At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered to elevate the dead.

Syeda Bushari recited the Holy Quran, Mehreen Tariq presented Naat, while Naeem Akram Qureshi anchored the function.

