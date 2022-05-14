Condolence reference in memory of Bilquis Edhi held

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi held a condolence meeting in memory of Bilqees Edhi at its Auditorium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi held a condolence meeting in memory of Bilqees Edhi at its Auditorium.

Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani, Faisal Edhi, Kishore Zehra, Dr. Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi, Dr. Alia Imam, Qazi Khidr, Saba Edhi, Almas Edhi, Syed Nusrat Ali, Dr.

Ayub Sheikh, Iqbal Latif, Zahra Khan, Naghma and Nuzhat spoke on the occasion.

Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani said that may Allah make my children like Abdul Sattar and Bilqees Edhi. Late Abdul Sattar Edhi never used politics to do good deeds, he always remained sincere with everyone.

He said that very few couples who have done the same thing together and made a name for themselves in the world.