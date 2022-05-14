UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference In Memory Of Bilquis Edhi Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Condolence reference in memory of Bilquis Edhi held

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi held a condolence meeting in memory of Bilqees Edhi at its Auditorium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi held a condolence meeting in memory of Bilqees Edhi at its Auditorium.

Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani, Faisal Edhi, Kishore Zehra, Dr. Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi, Dr. Alia Imam, Qazi Khidr, Saba Edhi, Almas Edhi, Syed Nusrat Ali, Dr.

Ayub Sheikh, Iqbal Latif, Zahra Khan, Naghma and Nuzhat spoke on the occasion.

Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani said that may Allah make my children like Abdul Sattar and Bilqees Edhi. Late Abdul Sattar Edhi never used politics to do good deeds, he always remained sincere with everyone.

He said that very few couples who have done the same thing together and made a name for themselves in the world.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Abdul Sattar Edhi Same May Labour

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

56 seconds ago
 Car Dealers Federation expresses concerns over ris ..

Car Dealers Federation expresses concerns over rising car rates

58 seconds ago
 Four new cities are likely to get hotter than usua ..

Four new cities are likely to get hotter than usual by the end of 21st century: ..

1 minute ago
 Heat wave to persist in KP from May 15 to 21

Heat wave to persist in KP from May 15 to 21

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews city traffic management syste ..

Commissioner reviews city traffic management system

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Moscow's Rapprochement With Major Deve ..

Lavrov Says Moscow's Rapprochement With Major Developing Economies Inevitable

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.