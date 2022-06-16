Condolence reference in memory of Dr Aamir Liaquat held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council organized a condolence reference in the memory of renowned tv anchor, politician and religious scholar Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain here on Thursday.

Chairman "Daira" Dr Ghaznafar Mehdi presided over the reference while Naeem Akram Qureshi performed as an anchor.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mehdi said that Aamir was a reputable name in literature, politics, and religion, and the grief created by his departure will never be fulfilled.

He said that the deceased was a true lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and preached the message of islam with dedication through media.

While speaking, Director of Arts Council Dr Waqar Ahmed shed light on the aspects of Aamir Liaquat's life.

Mufti Kaifait Ullah, Hussain Naqvi, Kokab Iqbal, Allama Izhar Bukhari and others also spoke on the occasion while many people, including writers, poets, and students from twin cities, attended the event.