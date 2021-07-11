Condolence reference in memory of Dr Nazir Shaikh on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A condolence reference is being organized to pay homage to renowned politician and human rights activist Dr Nazir Shaikh who died of Covid-19 on May 13.

The reference is being held at Khanabadosh Writers Cafe at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Writer and caretaker of Khanabadosh cafe Amar Sindhu said the sudden death of Dr Nazir Shaikh was a great loss for his family and friends.

Noted writers, intellectuals including Yousuf Leghari, Dr Ayoub Shaikh, Dr Niyaz Kalaani, Dr Bakht Jamal Aamir Raza Memon, Dr Majeed Chandio, Amar Sindhu, Mahesh Kumar, Dr Arfana Malah, Advocate Suleman Daahri and family members would shed light on the struggle and political activism of the deceased.