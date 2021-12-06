UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference In Memory Of Journalist Ghafoor Malik Held At ACK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:01 PM

Condolence reference in memory of journalist Ghafoor Malik held at ACK

Arts Council Karachi (ACK) on Monday arranged a condolence reference in memory of Producer and Journalist Ghafoor Malik.

The condolence reference was held in Jaun Elia Lawn Arts Council Karachi, said a statement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Arts Council Karachi (ACK) on Monday arranged a condolence reference in memory of Producer and Journalist Ghafoor Malik.

The condolence reference was held in Jaun Elia Lawn Arts Council Karachi, said a statement.

President Arts Council M. Ahmad Shah, Shah Mir Rahi, Muhammad Ali Naqvi and others spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

NYC in 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Va ..

NYC in 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Business ..

4 minutes ago
 PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for May ..

PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for Mayor Peshawar election

4 minutes ago
 Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa Rica at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Effective steps afoot to facilitate taxpayers: Omb ..

Effective steps afoot to facilitate taxpayers: Ombudsman

4 minutes ago
 US, allies warn Ethiopia unlawful detentions 'must ..

US, allies warn Ethiopia unlawful detentions 'must cease'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.