Condolence reference in memory of journalist Ghafoor Malik held at ACK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Arts Council Karachi (ACK) on Monday arranged a condolence reference in memory of Producer and Journalist Ghafoor Malik.

The condolence reference was held in Jaun Elia Lawn Arts Council Karachi, said a statement.

President Arts Council M. Ahmad Shah, Shah Mir Rahi, Muhammad Ali Naqvi and others spoke on the occasion.