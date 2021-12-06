Condolence Reference In Memory Of Journalist Ghafoor Malik Held At ACK
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Arts Council Karachi (ACK) on Monday arranged a condolence reference in memory of Producer and Journalist Ghafoor Malik.
The condolence reference was held in Jaun Elia Lawn Arts Council Karachi, said a statement.
President Arts Council M. Ahmad Shah, Shah Mir Rahi, Muhammad Ali Naqvi and others spoke on the occasion.