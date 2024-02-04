Open Menu

Condolence Reference In Memory Of Journalist Nadir Shah Adil Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Condolence reference in memory of journalist Nadir Shah Adil held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A condolence reference was held for senior journalist Nadir Shah Adil here at Karachi Press Club the other day in which participants paid tribute to the late journalist for his services in journalistic field.

Nadir Shah Adil has passed away on January 28, 2024. He was 74.

While paying tribute to late journalist, the participants of the reference said Nadir Shah was a worker-friendly journalist and due to his fearless views and unwavering commitment to truth, he will always be remembered.

Speakers praised his integrity, professionalism and dedication to upholding journalistic ethics.

Karachi Press Club president Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Khan, Prof Tauseef Ahmed and a large number of journalists attended the confidence reference and paid rich tribute to the late Nadir Shah Adil for his services in the journalistic field.

Karachi January

