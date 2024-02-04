Condolence Reference In Memory Of Journalist Nadir Shah Adil Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A condolence reference was held for senior journalist Nadir Shah Adil here at Karachi Press Club the other day in which participants paid tribute to the late journalist for his services in journalistic field.
Nadir Shah Adil has passed away on January 28, 2024. He was 74.
While paying tribute to late journalist, the participants of the reference said Nadir Shah was a worker-friendly journalist and due to his fearless views and unwavering commitment to truth, he will always be remembered.
Speakers praised his integrity, professionalism and dedication to upholding journalistic ethics.
Karachi Press Club president Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Khan, Prof Tauseef Ahmed and a large number of journalists attended the confidence reference and paid rich tribute to the late Nadir Shah Adil for his services in the journalistic field.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle2 minutes ago
-
Political heavyweights approach large tribes for support as election fever grips Charssadda51 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Lahore Global Village Festival11 hours ago
-
Probationer training officers passing-out at Police Training College11 hours ago
-
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj12 hours ago
-
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda12 hours ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for election12 hours ago
-
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan12 hours ago
-
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad12 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan12 hours ago
-
Information ministry launches media helpline for elections' coverage: Solangi12 hours ago
-
ECP bars Qureshi from Elections over cypher case conviction12 hours ago