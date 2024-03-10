Condolence Reference In Memory Of Niaz Pasha Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists Sunday organized a condolence reference to honor renowned journalist and pioneer of the newspaper industry in Hazara division, Niaz Pasha Jadon, Editor of the largest newspaper of the region, Daily Shamal.
During the condolence reference, people from different walks including political, religious, and social figures, alongside officials from various organizations, lawyers and journalists were present. Speakers paid tribute to Niaz Pasha Jadon's remarkable journalistic journey, highlighting his unwavering commitment to truth and justice.
They described him as a visionary figure who played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of journalism in Hazara. His integrity, courage, and empathy for the underprivileged earned him recognition and respect nationwide.
Despite facing financial challenges, Niaz Pasha Jadon remained steadfast in his pursuit of journalistic excellence and social justice. He made significant sacrifices for the rights of the people of Hazara Division, never compromising on his principles.
Among those who addressed the condolence reference were Naqeebullah Khan, Deputy General Secretary of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Ishaq Zakaria Advocate, former Tehsil Nazim; Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, President of the Abbottabad Press Club; Sardar Shafiq Ahmed, General Secretary; Muhammad Amir Shahzad Jadon, Federal Union of Journalists member; Saqib Khan, President of AUJ; Atif Qayum, General Secretary; and Raja Muhammad Haroon, former President of the Abbottabad Press Club, among others.
