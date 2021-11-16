Condolence reference in memory of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Nov 18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has decided to organize condolence reference in memory of eminent writer and poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez here on Thursday (November 18).

According to SLA spokesman Saleem Jarwar, the condolence reference will be held at Dr N.A Baloch hall of Sindhi Language Authority at about 3:00 p.m.

on Thursday to pay tribute to late Ghulam Hussain Rangrez.

Scholars, writers, literary personalities, friends and family members of late Ghulam Hussain Rangrez have been invited to attend the reference in which literary work of the late poet will be highlighted, Saleem Jarwar said in a statement.

He also invited writers, journalists and civil society activists to attend the event.