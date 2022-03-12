Condolence reference in memory of poet Jamshed Dukhi held

A condolence reference was organized by the Punjab Arts Council in the memory of renowned poet and writer Jamshed Dukhi from Gilgit-Baltistan here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :A condolence reference was organized by the Punjab Arts Council in the memory of renowned poet and writer Jamshed Dukhi from Gilgit-Baltistan here on Saturday.

Abdul Khaliq Taj presided over the reference while Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nawaz Khan Naji was the chief guest.

The speakers shed light on the poetry and personality of Jamshed Dukhi.

They said that Jamshed Dukhi was a reputable name of urdu literature, and the grief created by his departure will never be fulfilled.

Razwol Kohistani, Younis Soroush, Abdul Khaliq Hamdard, Shafqat Inqalabi, Tasmeen Zehra and Rashid Arshad also addressed the function.

The event was attended by many writers, poets, students and poets from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and other regions.