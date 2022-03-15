UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference In Memory Of Qawwal Zaman Zaki Held At Lobby Area Of The ACP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of internationally renowned Qawwal Zaman Zaki Taji at Lobby Area of the ACP

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of internationally renowned Qawwal Zaman Zaki Taji at Lobby Area of the ACP.

Renowned Qawwal Abu Farid Ayaz, Afzal Sabri. Director Nazar Hussain, Singer Imran Javed, Taj Muhammad Niazi, Shah Zaman alias Jimi, Saqib Taji, Actor Ali Hassan, Hamza Akram, Faisal Zaki, Mehr Jawad, Aziz Ahmadzai, Tauqeer, Syed Mehdi Kazmi, Abdul Majeed Abdani, Sajid Ali Khan Hamsar from Delhi, Shafiqul Zaman Taji and others spoke on the occasion while Noman Khan performed the duties of the moderator, said a communique.

Arts Council Governing Body Member Iqbal Latif said that Zaman Zaki Taji was a great pillar of the genre of Qawwali. I also had a connection with Qawwali, he said.

Ali Zaman Taji while expressing his views said, 'I will follow footsteps of my father.'On the occasion Singer Imran Javed, Taj Muhammad Niazi, Syed Mehdi Kazmi, Hamza Akram, Shafiqul Zaman Taji & Actor Ali Hassan also expressed their views.

