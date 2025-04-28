Condolence Reference in memory of renowned Political Leader Senator Taj Haider

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi Division jointly organized a condolence reference in memory of the renowned political leader Taj Haider at Auditorium of the Arts Council here on Monday

The event was attended and addressed by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, President of PPP Karachi and Sindh’s Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh and General Secretary of PPP Sindh Syed Waqar Mehdi, Taj Haider’s wife Naheed Wasi, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, Ghazi Salahuddin, and Sadiqa Salahuddin.

Speaking at the reference, former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said that Taj Haider never abandoned principled politics, even at personal cost. He stated that Taj Haider upheld what he believed was right for Pakistan and the party with unwavering dedication.

Rabbani emphasized that Taj Haider devoted his life and politics to the struggle for sovereignty within the country.

"I spent time with Taj Haider in prison, in the Senate, within the party, and in the election cell. I always learned from him and tried to live by his example," Rabbani shared. He added, "The PPP survives today because of people like Taj Haider, whose Workers sacrificed their lives but never compromised on principles.

On the occasion, Saeed Ghani praised Taj Haider as a distinguished politician, writer, playwright, educator, policy-maker, nationalist and leftis intellectual.

He highlighted that Taj Haider held various central and provincial party positions and remained in charge of the PPP’s Central Election Cell till the end. "Taj Haider’s contributions to the PPP are unparalleled — a leader like him is rare not only in PPP but in any political party," Ghani said.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Taj Haider’s commitment, as described by Sadiqa Apa and Naheed Wasi, was commendable. "Taj Bhai was a leftist who dreamed of a positive future for all humanity. He believed in equality across races, religions, and languages.

He further said that Taj Haider loved poetry recitals and Qawwali sessions and had written and produced several plays.

"Benazir Bhutto wanted PPP members to be well-versed in history, knowing how parties are built and strengthened. Shah remarked.

Speaking at the reference, Taj Haider’s wife Naheed Wasi recalled their life together as exceptional. "The love and respect Taj received during his life continued until his passing. After his death, I realized that the PPP was like an extended family," she said, noting Taj Haider’s ability to win hearts through his character and positivity wherever he went.

Taj Haider’s sister and social activist Sadiqa Salahuddin said Living a life like Taj Haider’s is challenging because of his immense simplicity and self-control, with no contradiction between his words and actions. She added that his funeral brought together people from diverse backgrounds, reflecting how Taj Haider was a unique politician.

Veteran journalist Ghazi Salahuddin called Taj Haider a dear friend. He said the PPP's recognition of Taj Haider’s services serves as an inspiration for the youth. "Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto used to exchange letters with Taj Haider, discussing ideas," he recalled. Ghazi emphasized that passion and interest are crucial in political life, both of which were embodied by Taj Haider.

Syed Waqar Mehdi, recalling his association with Taj Haider since 1987, said he regarded him as a mentor. "Taj Haider was a simple man who never promoted himself but always worked for the party’s recognition," He truly was the crown jewel among the PPP workers. “He said.

Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbas said he had long-standing ties with Taj Haider’s family, known for its literary and political engagement. "When we talk about PPP, we often mention Lyari and Malir, but the toughest unit was once in Nazimabad, where the party made huge sacrifices," Abbas said. "Taj Haider and people like him remained loyal to their ideology regardless of whether the party was in power or opposition. If you drift away from ideology, the party cannot survive."

He concluded by stressing that every political worker should have literary knowledge, read different authors, and understand diverse ideas. "Taj Haider was a strong man, and the party needs more people like him," Mazhar Abbas said.