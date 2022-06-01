UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference In Memory Of Sajjad Kishwar Held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Punjab Arts Council on Wednesday organized a condolence reference in the memory of veteran film and TV actor Sajjad Kishwar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council on Wednesday organized a condolence reference in the memory of veteran film and tv actor Sajjad Kishwar.

The reference was presided over by Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, while Naheed Manzoor participated as the Chief guest.

Naheed Manzoor said on the occasion that Sajjad had the status of an academy for young artists.

During his long career of 60 years, he performed in hundreds of films, TV and theatre dramas.

Naheed said that the government had awarded him the Medal of Distinction to appreciate his work, while punctuality was his specialty.

Director Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed, on his turn, said that Kishwar was one of the artists who earned high fame in the film industry with his best performances.

His role in Pakistan's famous drama "Waris" was also outstanding.

In his reference, Sajjad Kishwar's son Masood Abbas said that he was more of a friend than my father and always had a smile on his face.

Sajjad Kishwar, who was seen in films and dramas with a strong temperament, was a gentle temperament and a good talker.

The condolence reference was addressed by eminent artists of Rawalpindi Islamabad, including Masood Khawaja, Anjum Khabibi, Asma Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Mirza, Saeed Anwar, and Liaquat Shah.

At the end of the ceremony, prayers for forgiveness were also offered for Sajjad Kishwar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Film And Movies Punjab Young Rawalpindi Sajjad Kishwar TV Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Pakistani diplomats seek KCCI help to identify inv ..

Pakistani diplomats seek KCCI help to identify investment avenues, promising exp ..

28 seconds ago
 DC Korangi inspects mock drill to finalize emergen ..

DC Korangi inspects mock drill to finalize emergency situation response system

31 seconds ago
 West Silent About Sanctions on Russian Ships Carry ..

West Silent About Sanctions on Russian Ships Carrying Grain - Lavrov

33 seconds ago
 Risks of Involvement of Third Countries in Ukraine ..

Risks of Involvement of Third Countries in Ukraine Conflict Exist - Lavrov

35 seconds ago
 China Reiterates Warning Against US' Backing for S ..

China Reiterates Warning Against US' Backing for Separatist Forces in Taiwan

7 minutes ago
 Chinese companies to continue investment, operatio ..

Chinese companies to continue investment, operations in Pakistan to realise win- ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.