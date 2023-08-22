Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:34 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) held a condolence reference in memory of Mama Salam Baloch to pay tributes his struggles for the workers.

The reference was held at Quetta Press Club on Tuesday which was attended by a large number of workers, trade unions, journalists and people from different walks of life.

The participants paid tribute to the late workers leader and highlighted his struggles for the rights of the workers.

Addressing the condolence meeting, Central Chairman (PWF), Raza Khan said that Mama Salam Baloch was always raised voice for the rights of the workers and stood along with them at every forum.

"He remained committed to the rights of the poor working class till his last breath and history will never forget his struggle for the well-being of the workers across the country" he said.

Provincial President of PWF, Haji Abdul Kareem Treen has lauded the role of Mama Salam Baloch for labour code and paid a red salute to his struggle.

"His life will be always inspiring and a source of courage and strength in the struggle for a communist future of the human race." Dad Muhammad Baloch President of All Pakistan Clerk Association Balochistan said "Mama Salam Baloch always talked about the rights of deprived people and everybody recognized his struggle for workers.

He was a worker leader who always played a pivotal role for safeguarding rights of workers and their unity." Ghulam Nabi Marri added that the late Mama Salam Baloch's efforts had made a significant impact on the lives of the poor and had earned him respect and admiration from various communities across the country.

"He was a great leader who always worked for marginalized classes and the country could produce more Mama Salam."

