Condolence Reference: Mufti Abdul Shakoor remembered for his principles

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday held a condolence reference to pay tribute to the late Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday held a condolence reference to pay tribute to the late Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The minister was remembered as a man of principles who served the ministry with utmost dedication and sincerity.

The event was attended by officials, scholars, and members of the ministry who shared their memories and paid their respects to the late minister.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary Religious Affairs Dr. Aftab Akbar Durrani highlighted Mufti Abdul Shakoor's intelligence and pragmatic approach to handling the affairs of the ministry. Despite not having a university education, the minister had a remarkable ability to understand technical matters and provide valuable input for the smooth functioning of the ministry.

He also commended the late minister's administrative skills and cited his successful management of the Hajj operation in 2022, which set an unprecedented example in the ministry's history.

The secretary said Abdul Shakoor was a role model for everyone, emphasizing his willingness to help and his non-interference in official matters.

Director General (R&R) Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid paid tribute to the late minister saying that he not only addressed the concerns of Muslims but also treated minority communities with equality.

During his tenure as minister, Mufti Abdul Shakoor provided a level playing field to non-Muslims, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and others, in terms of their social and religious rights. This approach reflected his commitment to upholding the principles of inclusivity and equality enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, he maintained.

Director General Khalid further added that the late minister's efforts had made a significant impact on the lives of the minorities and had earned him respect and admiration from various communities across the country.

He acknowledged the late minister's contribution towards promoting interfaith harmony, and vowed to continue his legacy of treating all communities with respect and equality.

Allama Maulana Tanveer Alvi, a renowned religious scholar, has referred late Mufti Abdul Shakoor as a 'Shaheed' (martyr) due to his accidental death. He explained that in islam, accidental death was considered martyrdom and should be treated with the same reverence.

Maulana Alvi said Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a great religious scholar who received Islamic teachings from prominent seminaries in the country.

He further shed light on the minister's personal life, revealing that he lived in a house made of mud which was adjacent to a mosque where he performed his duties as Khateeb.

Maulana Alvi called upon the rest of the officials in the ministry to follow the late minister's footsteps in letter and spirit, emphasizing that this would bring more ease and comfort for the pilgrims.

The untimely death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor had left a void in the religious community, and his contributions to the ministry would always be remembered, he added.

Gul Faraz, a representative of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP), hailed late Minister Abdul Shakoor for his integrity and dedication in carrying out his duties.

He praised the minister for not misusing his authority and adhering to the rules and regulations of the ministry across the board.

He said Abdul Shakoor played a crucial role in making the Hajj 2022 feasible for all segments of the society.

He further stated that the late minister was working towards decreasing the mandatory Hajj expenses this year as well, indicating his commitment towards making the pilgrimage accessible to more people.

Faraz expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of such a dedicated and honest public servant and conveyed his condolences to the late minister's family and colleagues.

All the participants of the reference prayed for the departed soul's high ranks in Jannah and for his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. The reference was attended by a large number of officials and dignitaries from various departments of the government and religious scholars from different sects.

The other speakers at the reference highlighted the late minister's contribution to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and his dedication towards serving the pilgrims. They also praised his integrity, honesty, and commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and inclusivity in the country.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony expressed its deep sorrow at the loss of such a valuable member of the ministry and conveyed its condolences to the late minister's family and colleagues. The ministry also reiterated its commitment to carrying forward the late minister's legacy and upholding the values he stood for.