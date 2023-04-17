UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference: Mufti Abdul Shakoor Remembered For His Principles

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Condolence Reference: Mufti Abdul Shakoor remembered for his principles

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday held a condolence reference to pay tribute to the late Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday held a condolence reference to pay tribute to the late Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The minister was remembered as a man of principles who served the ministry with utmost dedication and sincerity.

The event was attended by officials, scholars, and members of the ministry who shared their memories and paid their respects to the late minister.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary Religious Affairs Dr. Aftab Akbar Durrani highlighted Mufti Abdul Shakoor's intelligence and pragmatic approach to handling the affairs of the ministry. Despite not having a university education, the minister had a remarkable ability to understand technical matters and provide valuable input for the smooth functioning of the ministry.

He also commended the late minister's administrative skills and cited his successful management of the Hajj operation in 2022, which set an unprecedented example in the ministry's history.

The secretary said Abdul Shakoor was a role model for everyone, emphasizing his willingness to help and his non-interference in official matters.

Director General (R&R) Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid paid tribute to the late minister saying that he not only addressed the concerns of Muslims but also treated minority communities with equality.

During his tenure as minister, Mufti Abdul Shakoor provided a level playing field to non-Muslims, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and others, in terms of their social and religious rights. This approach reflected his commitment to upholding the principles of inclusivity and equality enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, he maintained.

Director General Khalid further added that the late minister's efforts had made a significant impact on the lives of the minorities and had earned him respect and admiration from various communities across the country.

He acknowledged the late minister's contribution towards promoting interfaith harmony, and vowed to continue his legacy of treating all communities with respect and equality.

Allama Maulana Tanveer Alvi, a renowned religious scholar, has referred late Mufti Abdul Shakoor as a 'Shaheed' (martyr) due to his accidental death. He explained that in islam, accidental death was considered martyrdom and should be treated with the same reverence.

Maulana Alvi said Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a great religious scholar who received Islamic teachings from prominent seminaries in the country.

He further shed light on the minister's personal life, revealing that he lived in a house made of mud which was adjacent to a mosque where he performed his duties as Khateeb.

Maulana Alvi called upon the rest of the officials in the ministry to follow the late minister's footsteps in letter and spirit, emphasizing that this would bring more ease and comfort for the pilgrims.

The untimely death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor had left a void in the religious community, and his contributions to the ministry would always be remembered, he added.

Gul Faraz, a representative of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP), hailed late Minister Abdul Shakoor for his integrity and dedication in carrying out his duties.

He praised the minister for not misusing his authority and adhering to the rules and regulations of the ministry across the board.

He said Abdul Shakoor played a crucial role in making the Hajj 2022 feasible for all segments of the society.

He further stated that the late minister was working towards decreasing the mandatory Hajj expenses this year as well, indicating his commitment towards making the pilgrimage accessible to more people.

Faraz expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of such a dedicated and honest public servant and conveyed his condolences to the late minister's family and colleagues.

All the participants of the reference prayed for the departed soul's high ranks in Jannah and for his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. The reference was attended by a large number of officials and dignitaries from various departments of the government and religious scholars from different sects.

The other speakers at the reference highlighted the late minister's contribution to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and his dedication towards serving the pilgrims. They also praised his integrity, honesty, and commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and inclusivity in the country.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony expressed its deep sorrow at the loss of such a valuable member of the ministry and conveyed its condolences to the late minister's family and colleagues. The ministry also reiterated its commitment to carrying forward the late minister's legacy and upholding the values he stood for.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Hajj Education Minority Mushahid Hussain Syed Man Same Mosque Muslim Christian Family Event Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

China Unable to Achieve National Greatness Without ..

China Unable to Achieve National Greatness Without Being Integrated Into World - ..

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf visit ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf visits Fazl's residence to condole ..

7 minutes ago
 More than 36,000 visitors to Prophet's Mosque bene ..

More than 36,000 visitors to Prophet's Mosque benefit from medical services duri ..

7 minutes ago
 US to Send Legal Adviser to Embassy in Kiev to Coo ..

US to Send Legal Adviser to Embassy in Kiev to Cooperate on Justice Sector Issue ..

7 minutes ago
 Agthia Group approves new board members, payment o ..

Agthia Group approves new board members, payment of AED 65.3 million in dividend ..

10 minutes ago
 German, Russian Foreign Ministries Maintaining Dia ..

German, Russian Foreign Ministries Maintaining Dialogue on Staffing of Embassies

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.