Condolence reference of singer Arif Khan Babar held

Speakers in a condolence reference to known singer Arif Khan Babar termed his demise as an irreparable loss to the field of music, which cannot be compensated for

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Speakers in a condolence reference to known singer Arif Khan Babar termed his demise as an irreparable loss to the field of music, which cannot be compensated for.

They said that he played a significant role in promoting the culture of Multan and the region and was not only a great artist, but also an exceptionally noble human being.

Under the auspices of the Multan Arts Council, a memorial reference was held for Arif Khan Babar, wherein renowned musician Ustad Sagheer Ahmed mentioned that singer was among those who truly understood the nitty gritties of music.

Station Director of Radio Pakistan Multan, Riaz Melsi, remarked that Arif Khan Babar was a versatile artist who traversed through every genre of music, including folk songs, ghazals, and national songs.

He expressed that the late he was a selfless individual who never burdened others with his problems. Other speakers including Rahat Multnaikr and Nasir Sheikh emphasized that it was our collective responsibility to take care of Arif Khan Babar's dependents, and all stakeholders have proposed practical measures in this regard.

Assistant Director Zahid Iqbal, Javed Ali Asim, drama artist Mazhar Ahsan, singer Sajid Ali Multani, Amin Baqir, Arshad Ali, Fayyaz Bukhari, and Hafsah Nadeem also expressed their thoughts.