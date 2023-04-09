Condolence reference of slain Professor held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Sukkur IBA University here on Sunday held a condolence reference for its slain Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand, who was brutally murdered this week at Kandhkot.

The participants paid tribute to the deceased Assistant Professor Dr Ajmal Sawand and said the vacuum created by his death could not be filled.

The VC, faculty and students demanded expeditious justice for Dr Sawand who was murdered in his car at Kandhkot this week.

Addressing the reference, VC Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh said all faculty members of Sukkur IBA University were deeply shocked and grieved by the brutal murder and would pursue this case at all the relevant forums of justice.

He further said that he had found Dr Sawand a thorough gentleman who dedicatedly served Sukkur IBA University for more than eight years.

He thanked all the individuals and organizations who stand with them in this difficult time.