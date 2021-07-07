UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence Reference To Be Held In Memory Of Dr. Nazir Shaikh On 11 July

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

Condolence reference to be held in memory of Dr. Nazir Shaikh on 11 July

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A condolence reference will be held at Khana Badosh writers cafe on Sunday (11 July) to pay homage to Renowned politician and Human Rights activist Dr. Nazir Shaikh.

Care taker of Khana Badosh café Amar Sindhu said that the sudden death of Dr.

Nazir Shaikh has shocked his family members and friends.

She said that noted writers and scholars will shed light to commemorate the struggle and political activism of the deceased.

Related Topics

July Sunday Family

Recent Stories

US, Russia Have to Normalize Functioning of Diplom ..

9 seconds ago

Two Russian Olympic rowers test positive for meldo ..

11 seconds ago

Das fires career-best 95 to drive Bangladesh comeb ..

12 seconds ago

Usman Dar seeks international organizations cooper ..

14 seconds ago

Zuma's arrest still possible, say South African po ..

16 seconds ago

Burhan Wani , symbol of freedom beyond Kashmir's b ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.