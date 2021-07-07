Condolence reference to be held in memory of Dr. Nazir Shaikh on 11 July

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A condolence reference will be held at Khana Badosh writers cafe on Sunday (11 July) to pay homage to Renowned politician and Human Rights activist Dr. Nazir Shaikh.

Care taker of Khana Badosh café Amar Sindhu said that the sudden death of Dr.

Nazir Shaikh has shocked his family members and friends.

She said that noted writers and scholars will shed light to commemorate the struggle and political activism of the deceased.