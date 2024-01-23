Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Press Information Department (PID) Tuesday organized a condolence reference to mourn the sudden demise of Zafar Baig, the elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Khan, and number of high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PEMRA and media representatives attended the condolence reference held here.

Senior journalist of Jang Group Hafiz Tahir Khalil, during the gathering underscored the significance of adhering to righteous deeds guided by Quranic teachings. He stressed the importance of grooming the younger generation to make them responsible contributors to society. He highlighted the necessity of following the Quranic principles for this purpose.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the soul of late Zafar Baig.