Condolence Reference To Mourn Zafar Baig’s Demise Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:03 PM
The Press Information Department (PID) Tuesday organized a condolence reference to mourn the sudden demise of Zafar Baig, the elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Press Information Department (PID) Tuesday organized a condolence reference to mourn the sudden demise of Zafar Baig, the elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig.
Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Khan, and number of high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PEMRA and media representatives attended the condolence reference held here.
Senior journalist of Jang Group Hafiz Tahir Khalil, during the gathering underscored the significance of adhering to righteous deeds guided by Quranic teachings. He stressed the importance of grooming the younger generation to make them responsible contributors to society. He highlighted the necessity of following the Quranic principles for this purpose.
The meeting concluded with prayers for the soul of late Zafar Baig.
Recent Stories
PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 31
AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz
Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress
Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman
Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launched
AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs
BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali
Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday
Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags
SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minorities in Hindutva-turned India facing growing threat: Experts5 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 315 minutes ago
-
AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz5 minutes ago
-
Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress5 minutes ago
-
Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman5 minutes ago
-
BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali8 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags18 minutes ago
-
SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology18 minutes ago
-
District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad18 minutes ago
-
CM launches Bannu economic Zone18 minutes ago
-
ISSI convenes roundtable on False Flag Operations, Electoral Politics of India18 minutes ago