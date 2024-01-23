Open Menu

Condolence Reference To Mourn Zafar Baig’s Demise Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held

The Press Information Department (PID) Tuesday organized a condolence reference to mourn the sudden demise of Zafar Baig, the elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Press Information Department (PID) Tuesday organized a condolence reference to mourn the sudden demise of Zafar Baig, the elder brother of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Khan, and number of high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PEMRA and media representatives attended the condolence reference held here.

Senior journalist of Jang Group Hafiz Tahir Khalil, during the gathering underscored the significance of adhering to righteous deeds guided by Quranic teachings. He stressed the importance of grooming the younger generation to make them responsible contributors to society. He highlighted the necessity of following the Quranic principles for this purpose.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the soul of late Zafar Baig.

Related Topics

Pakistan Media From

Recent Stories

PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

4 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan ..

LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 31

5 minutes ago
 AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz

AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz

5 minutes ago
 Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace ..

Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress

5 minutes ago
 Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

5 minutes ago
 Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launc ..

Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launched

6 minutes ago
AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special pers ..

AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs

7 minutes ago
 BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Ja ..

BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali

8 minutes ago
 Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI a ..

Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top ..

Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of po ..

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags

18 minutes ago
 SLA to give awards on published books, research pa ..

SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan