Condolence reference to observe 6th death anniversary of Dr. Ruth Pfau held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Leprosy TB Blindness Relief Association Pakistan here on Sunday organized a condolence reference to pay tribute to services of German Dr. Ruth Pfau who devoted fifty-six years of her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan.

The reference was held at Anwar Medical Center Dabgari that was attended by Chief of Association, Prof. Surgeon Muhammad Arif Khan, Professor Dr. Zakeen Ahmed, Professor Dr. Raheel Malik, Mullah Muhammad, Surgeon Dr. Attaullah Arif and other officials.

The speakers highlighted the core services of Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau and said that millions of leprosy patients throughout the country were grateful to Dr Ruth Pfau who served humanity from 1960.

She established the first center for the treatment of leprosy patients in Karachi, after which 170 centers were established for free treatment and operations of such patients throughout the country to control this deadly disease.

A leprosy ward was also established in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar under his support and guidance, in which thousands of leprosy patients from the merged areas are being treated free of charge.

On the occasion, Zakeen Ahmed Khan, Dr. Raheel Malik, Anees Mulla Muhammad and other speakers presented their papers and praised the services of late Dr. Ruth Pfau for her service to humanity.