UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolences Continue For Death Of Most Senior Lawyer, Muhammad Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Condolences continue for death of most senior lawyer, Muhammad Nawaz

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Condolences continue to pour for the death of most senior lawyer of the northern Sindh, Advocate Muhammad Nawaz Soomr who passed away on Friday, March 03.

The Finance Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah visited the residence of Sukkur region' station head of the APP, Jamil Soomro, who is elder son of Late Muhammad Nawaz at his residence Sukkur on Wednesday and expressed his condolence over death of his father.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for granting eternal peace to the deceased and granting courage to his family to bear the loss. Shah said the entire lawyer community widely respects Muhammad Nawaz Soomro's contribution in the Sukkur and Khairpur Bar and law.

Similarly, the Pakistan Medical Association Khairpur, also condoled the death of Advocate Soomro. In a meeting chaired by President, Pakistan Medical Association, Dr Khushi Muhammad Sohu, participated by senior members and office bearers, it expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Jamil Soomro. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and granting courage to the family to bear the loss.

Eulogising Muhammad Nawaz Soomro for his services to the Bar Association and Law which will always be remembered, the PMA termed it a great loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Sukkur Khairpur March Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Govt approaches IHC for appointment of legal repre ..

22 minutes ago

FM says Pakistan witnessing downturn in COVID-19 a ..

40 minutes ago

How Waqar Younis’ tips on late swing helped Soha ..

49 minutes ago

Lockdown Frustration Leads to Adoption of Alternat ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.