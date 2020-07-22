Condolences continue for death of most senior lawyer, Muhammad Nawaz

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Condolences continue to pour for the death of most senior lawyer of the northern Sindh, Advocate Muhammad Nawaz Soomr who passed away on Friday, March 03.

The Finance Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah visited the residence of Sukkur region' station head of the APP, Jamil Soomro, who is elder son of Late Muhammad Nawaz at his residence Sukkur on Wednesday and expressed his condolence over death of his father.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for granting eternal peace to the deceased and granting courage to his family to bear the loss. Shah said the entire lawyer community widely respects Muhammad Nawaz Soomro's contribution in the Sukkur and Khairpur Bar and law.

Similarly, the Pakistan Medical Association Khairpur, also condoled the death of Advocate Soomro. In a meeting chaired by President, Pakistan Medical Association, Dr Khushi Muhammad Sohu, participated by senior members and office bearers, it expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Jamil Soomro. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and granting courage to the family to bear the loss.

Eulogising Muhammad Nawaz Soomro for his services to the Bar Association and Law which will always be remembered, the PMA termed it a great loss.