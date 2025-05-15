Open Menu

Condolences For IG Sindh's Mother's Passing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Condolences for IG Sindh's Mother's Passing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Prominent Senior Politician and Social Leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Thursday has expressed deep sorrow and condolences on the passing away of the mother of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and offered condolences to the bereaved family. He wished that the departed soul be granted a high place in Jannah and the family be given the strength to bear the loss.

