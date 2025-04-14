Open Menu

Condolences Pour In For Professor Khurshid Ahmed's Passing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Condolences pour in for Professor Khurshid Ahmed's passing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Prominent social and political figure Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Professor Khurshid Ahmed.

Professor Ahmed was renowned for his distinctive contributions to knowledge and politics.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah described Professor Ahmed's services as unforgettable and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, saying, "In this hour of grief, we stand with the deceased's family".

