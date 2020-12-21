UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolences Pour In For Senator Kalsoom Parveen

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Condolences pour in for Senator Kalsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Politicians expressed heartfelt condolences after the demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen who passed away in Islamabad on Monday, after contracting Covid-19 last month.

President Dr Arif Alvi offered his heartfelt condolences to Kalsoom's family and prayed for the departed soul.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended his condolences to the family and expressed deep sorrow over the Senator's demise.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also called the departed Senator's family to offer his condolences. He said Senator Kalsoom's passing "has deprived the upper house of an active, wise and honest member, one who was concerned for the country's development".

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz remembered Senator Kulsoom for her positive mindset. He said she was a strong voice for the people of Balochistan.

Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet also expressed his condolences and grief over Senator's Kalsoom's passing away.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Senator Rehman Malik said he was deeply saddened to hear about the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz Senator's passing, saying her services to people of Balochistan would always be remembered.

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Senator reportedly was admitted to a private hospital on November 28, where she was later put on a ventilator. She died at the same hospital today early in the morning.

Kalsoom had been a member of the Senate since 2015.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rehman Malik Died Same May November 2015 Muslim Family Usman Buzdar Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

31 minutes ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.