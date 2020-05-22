UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolences Pour In For Victims Of Crashed Pakistani Plane

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:33 PM

Condolences Pour in for Victims of Crashed Pakistani Plane

Turkey, Iran, India and Afghanistan sent their condolences to Pakistan on Friday after a passenger plane crashed on landing near the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Turkey, Iran, India and Afghanistan sent their condolences to Pakistan on Friday after a passenger plane crashed on landing near the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted he was "deeply saddened by the deadly crash in brotherly Pakistan."

"May Allah's mercy be upon those who lost their lives in the crash. Condolences to our Pakistani brothers [and] sisters. Friendly [and] brotherly Pakistan's pain is our pain," he wrote.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered his condolences to the people and the government of Pakistan, saying Afghans stood with them in this moment of grief.

"My heart goes out to the families of victims who lost their lives in the [Pakistan International Airlines] plane crash in Karachi," he tweeted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram that its spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, mourned the loss of dozens of lives in the air disaster.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the tragedy. He offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

The Airbus A320 crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Jinnah International Airport during a domestic flight from Lahore. The Pakistani civil aviation agency told Sputnik there were 91 passengers on board. Several people have reportedly survived.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Injured Afghanistan Prime Minister Iran Turkey Narendra Modi May Ashraf Ghani From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

2 hours ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

2 hours ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

2 hours ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.