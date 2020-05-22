Condolences Pour in for Victims of Crashed Pakistani Plane

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Turkey, Iran, India and Afghanistan sent their condolences to Pakistan on Friday after a passenger plane crashed on landing near the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted he was "deeply saddened by the deadly crash in brotherly Pakistan."

"May Allah's mercy be upon those who lost their lives in the crash. Condolences to our Pakistani brothers [and] sisters. Friendly [and] brotherly Pakistan's pain is our pain," he wrote.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered his condolences to the people and the government of Pakistan, saying Afghans stood with them in this moment of grief.

"My heart goes out to the families of victims who lost their lives in the [Pakistan International Airlines] plane crash in Karachi," he tweeted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram that its spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, mourned the loss of dozens of lives in the air disaster.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the tragedy. He offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

The Airbus A320 crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Jinnah International Airport during a domestic flight from Lahore. The Pakistani civil aviation agency told Sputnik there were 91 passengers on board. Several people have reportedly survived.