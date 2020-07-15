UrduPoint.com
Condolences Pour In Over Demise Of NMU VC Dr Pasha

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Condolences started pouring in over demise of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha who lost battle of life against COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

In separate statements issued here, Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul- Haq and Deputy Commissiiner, Aamir Khattak paid tributes to Dr Pasha for his services.

The commissioner said that Dr Mustafa Kamal was a courageous and determined clinician who fought the virus till last moment of his life.

The vacuum created by his passing away in field of medicines would not be bridged for long, he added.

The commissioner paid homage to Dr Pasha for his meritorious services in field of medicines.

He said doctors were front line heroes in fight against the global pandemic.

The DC said that death of Dr Pasha had deprived NMU of one of the nice administrator and expert clinician.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

In another statement the Vice Chancellor, Dr Javid Ikram, Staff and faculty of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) expressed their commiseration on the sudden demise of Prof Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Vice Chancellor, Nishtar Medical University.

The VC UHS said that Dr Pasha lost his life as a frontline soldier in the war against COVID-19.

He said that It was indeed a great loss as we were deprived of a great teacher, exceptional surgeon and most loveable person. "Dr Pasha will remain in our hearts. We express our sincerest sympathies to his family", he added A good soul has passed on and a good man has gone up to heaven. With a heavy heart, we part our beloved Prof Mustafa Kamal Pasha, he concluded.

