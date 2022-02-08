UrduPoint.com

Conducive Atmosphere Being Offered To Boost Trade: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a conducive atmosphere is being provided by the government to encourage trade and investment activities as the Chief Minister's Facilitation Cell has also been set up to facilitate investors in the province

He said this during a meeting with delegation of the Tawan Group which called on him at CM Office.

The delegation appreciated the investment-friendly initiatives of the provincial government.

Usman Buzdar said full support had been extended to local as well as foreign investors and Punjab's business-friendly environment had become an example for other provinces.

The investment activities would also boost employment opportunities while the Mubarak Centre would encourage trade and economic activities, the chief minister added.

The chief secretary, secretary housing department, chairman Planning & Development, principal secretary to CM and others were also present.

