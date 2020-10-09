UrduPoint.com
Conducive Environment Must For Youth's Role In National Development: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the creation of a conducive atmosphere for the youth in modern fields was a must to make them contribute to the national development.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the promotion of information technology (IT) in the country, the prime minister said the youth and educated people had immense potential to excel in the IT sector.

Punjab Higher education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, National Information Technology board Chairman Syed Shabahat Ali Shah, Information Technology University (ITU) Vice Chancellor Dr Sarfaraz Khurshid, Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman Azfar Manzoor, Amir Hashmi and Shabahat Rafiq attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the promotion of IT sector, particularly the measures to utilize the youth's capabilities in the global chip design industry.

The prime minister, in his remarks, said the IT sector faced neglect in the past but despite that the country's youth made distinction. However, he said, the incumbent government was resolved to assist every sector.

He directed the NITB chairman to present a roadmap and a comprehensive strategy on the proposals for uplifting the IT sector.

