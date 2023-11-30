Conducive environment must to achieve speedy progress in country: Raja Ashraf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday said that a conducive environment is necessary to achieve speedy progress in the country.

The young people should participate in the politics and election process, he said while talking to ptv.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a young and educated politician, he said.

The PPP will contest the forthcoming elections under the supervision of Asif Ali Zardari, he said.

He said that credit went to PPP for introducing Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), in the country. The BISP is helping many poor and needy families, he added.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said the general elections would be held as per the announcement of the Election Commission of Pakistan.