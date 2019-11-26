Conducive environment prevails for investment in GB: Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafi Hafeez ur Rehman

(@imziishan)

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafi Hafeez ur Rehman on Tuesday said the government had made effective measures to provide conducive environment for investment in various sectors of the GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafi Hafeez ur Rehman on Tuesday said the government had made effective measures to provide conducive environment for investment in various sectors of the GB.

He expressed these views during meeting with a delegation of investors from China and added that in wake of these measures of the GB government, there was vast of opportunities for investors to inject investment in different projects in the area.

The GB CM said that a survey had been conducted for introducing alternative energy sources and investors would be greatly encouraged for making investment in solar-energy-related projects to overcome energy crisis.

He said solar street lights would be installed in all district headquarters with cooperation of private sectors and investors.

Now the provincial government had been empowered to undertake up to 100 MW-capacity power projects with collaboration of investors, adding necessary legislation had been done for execution of power projects.

He said power policy would be made public soon and added after linking with regional grid, available resources would be utilized to meet energy needs. He said that with execution of power projects in GB would also help overcome energy crisis in the country.