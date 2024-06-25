Open Menu

Conducive Environment, Stability Vital To Bring Investment: Sherry Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said that conducive environment and political stability are vital to bring investment in the country.

"Peace and stability are the requirements of the investors for investment, " she said while talking to a private television channel.

All the political parties and stakeholders should be taken on board before launching the operation “Azm-e-Istehkam” , she emphasized.

Commenting on approval for the budget from the upper house, she said Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given green signal and will support the budget. She hoped that the government will pass the budget with the help of all the political parties.

In reply to a question regarding role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), she said that the PTI’s senators had hard attitude and that the party didn’t like the presence of other political parties, she added.

