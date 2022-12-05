UrduPoint.com

Conducive Environment To Ensure Foreign Investment In Balochistan: Bazai

Published December 05, 2022

Conducive environment to ensure foreign investment in Balochistan: Bazai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Former Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Balochistan Naseebullah Khan Bazai said as Commissioner Naseerabad Division, he worked for 18 hours during the floods 2010 and provided relief to 0.7 million victims.

"If I get any responsibility, I would perform my services honestly for the country," he said while talking to journalists here on Monday.

He said Balochistan was rich in natural resources. If a favorable environment for foreign investment is ensured, a large number of foreign investors in minerals, fisheries, livestock and other sectors could pour in.

Former Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Balochistan said that due to the absence of factories and industries in the province, the people would have been economically dependent on government jobs.

"Tribal conflicts in Balochistan are a major obstacle in the way of development," he said adding that If the mistake is admitted, tribal disputes can be settled in less time through the jirga system.

Naseebullah Khan Bazai said that under Article 158 of the Constitution, the first right to resources belongs to the local people, but unfortunately, the residents of many districts of Balochistan were deprived of blessings like gas and electricity.

"We have to shape the destiny of Balochistan by choosing an honest leadership by using visionary leadership, transfer posting on merit and mineral resources," Former Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development Naseebullah Khan Bazai said that natural calamities can be fought with firm determination, better planning, and using modern equipment.

