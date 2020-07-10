Conducive relations between police, masses urged for reforms

Participants of a webinar on police reforms have stressed need for potential conducive relationship between police and masses for police reforms across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Participants of a webinar on police reforms have stressed need for potential conducive relationship between police and masses for police reforms across the country.

This consensus was found among the participants of 10th 'Police Media Sath Sath' Webinar held in Peshawar under the auspices of Communications Research Strategies (CRS), said a press release issued here Friday.

The senior parliamentary and court reporters from distinguished media houses among a diverse array of participants spoke their heart out and shared their decades of experience regarding reporting around the police.

Lot of skepticism was noticeable while journalists expressed their grievances against the police. Other participants from civil society and academia argued in favour of a more balanced opinion and view regarding partnership of police and media to sustain the agenda of broader program 'Police Awam Sath Sath'.

Special representation from Balochistan diversified the discussion. "The grievances are important, but we should also realize that the police force has given most sacrifices as they remained solid in fighting against extremism in the country, they are from us and we should take care of their wellbeing" an academician from Balochistan said.

Zafarullah Khan, a seasoned development sector professional moderated the session and motivated journalists to create alliances and networks to overcome long-standing trust deficit between the police and the media. Aniq Zafar, CEO of CRS, also informed the participants about the story competition around police reforms to develop a culture of positive reporting around police.