UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conducting Disinfectant Spray Continues At Tehsil Level

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:06 AM

Conducting disinfectant spray continues at Tehsil level

Tehsil Municipal Administration Paharpur, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, Friday conducted disinfectant spray at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and General Bus Stand

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration Paharpur, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, Friday conducted disinfectant spray at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and General Bus Stand .

According to details, as per the instructions of the DC, the municipal administrations of all Tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan district were conducting disinfectant spray at various public places to contain coronavirus spread.

In this connection, the disinfectant spray was conducted on Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and General Bus Stand under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Paharpur.

On this occasion, the Tehsil Municipal Officer said that disinfectant spray was carried out by TMA in various public places of the Tehsil which would be continued.

He appealed to the public to adopt all the precautionary measures issued by the government.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.