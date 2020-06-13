Conducting disinfectant spray continues at Tehsil level

Tehsil Municipal Administration Paharpur, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, Friday conducted disinfectant spray at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and General Bus Stand

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration Paharpur, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, Friday conducted disinfectant spray at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and General Bus Stand .

According to details, as per the instructions of the DC, the municipal administrations of all Tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan district were conducting disinfectant spray at various public places to contain coronavirus spread.

In this connection, the disinfectant spray was conducted on Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and General Bus Stand under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Paharpur.

On this occasion, the Tehsil Municipal Officer said that disinfectant spray was carried out by TMA in various public places of the Tehsil which would be continued.

He appealed to the public to adopt all the precautionary measures issued by the government.