Conducting Election In FATA Helps Resolve People Grievance, Bring Prosperity : Asad Qaiser

Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Conducting election in FATA helps resolve people grievance, bring prosperity : Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that conducting elections in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), would help address issues of the people of the area.

Holding elections in FATA, was a revolutionary step of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

The election in FATA, would remove the sense of deprivation in that part of the area of the country, he stated.

In reply to a question the NA speaker said opposition parties should accept and respect the mandate of the ruling party.

To another question about opposition protest, he said there was no harm to hold protest demonstration but it should not be practiced violating laws.

It was the responsibility of every person to follow law and order, he added.

