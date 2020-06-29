Conducting free and fair election in GB is our prime responsibility, caretaker Chief Minister GB

Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan DIG(R) Mir Afzal said that holding free and fair election and subsequently transfer of power to next elected government would be our prime responsibility

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan DIG(R) Mir Afzal said that holding free and fair election and subsequently transfer of power to next elected government would be our prime responsibility.

Talking to a delegation of PPP GB here in Gilgit on Monday he said that caretaker government would play it's role to conduct transparent, non-controversial and impartial election on 18 August 2020.Conducting free and fair election would be a challenge for Caretaker government, therefore, political parties and stakeholders should to have to extend their full co-operation with caretaker government he added.

Chief Minister further stated that caretaker government would ensure holding assembly election on time and transfer the power to next elected government peacefully. PPP delegation welcomed the caretaker Chief Minister for assuming charges as caretaker CM and hoped for free and fair election this time.PPP delegation comprised of Jamil Ahmed, Sadia Danish ,Muhammad Musa and Muhammad Jafar.