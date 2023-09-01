Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a consultative meeting with a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Islamabad on Friday.

It was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The GDA delegation confirmed their full support for the Election Commission's new delimitation plan and highlighted that delimitation is the foundation of transparent elections. Therefore, the delimitation process should be completed according to the new census, and elections should be held after the new delimitation.

They also suggested that the electoral lists should also be revised so that the voter inclusion, removal, and accuracy can be ensured in the Electoral Rolls.

In his remarks, the Chief Election Commissioner stated that conducting transparent elections under the constitution and the law is the responsibility of the Election Commission.

He acknowledged the recommendations of GDA, and added that the Election Commission will consider these suggestions carefully and make decisions in accordance with the constitution and the law.

He also assured that the Election Commission will ensure transparency in the delimitation process.

The Chief Election Commissioner informed the delegation that the Election Commission has called an important meeting today with other political parties. He said the Election Commission will announce the election schedule after further reducing the duration of the delimitation process.