Open Menu

Conducting Free, Transparent Election Our Main Goal: Jamali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 08:18 PM

conducting free, transparent election our main goal: Jamali

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Friday said that our main goal and first priority of the caretaker government was to conduct clean and transparent elections in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Friday said that our main goal and first priority of the caretaker government was to conduct clean and transparent elections in the province.

However, giving guidelines for the election and determining the framework is the responsibility of the Election Commission in which we will provide our support, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the five days training workshop on women empowerment and wrong reporting during the election here.

Senior journalist Shahzad Zulfiqar, Ms Fauzia Shaheen and students receiving training were also present on this occasion.

In response to a question, the minister said that the society would progress only when women walk side by side with men and the role of women during elections has always been there.

On this occasion, Ms. Fauzia Shaheen said that all measures were being taken to empower women and would continue such program for making train them, people should have the right to elect public representatives.

At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed certificates among the students who gained the training.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress Women All Government

Recent Stories

SAU flood affected students receive scholarship ch ..

SAU flood affected students receive scholarship cheque

6 minutes ago
 Scope of national roaming facility to be extended ..

Scope of national roaming facility to be extended to National Highways, Motorway ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani mango unique in taste across globe

Pakistani mango unique in taste across globe

7 minutes ago
 PP-171: Objection filed against Hammad Azhar's pap ..

PP-171: Objection filed against Hammad Azhar's papers

7 minutes ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan missed 2023 global deadline to regulate T ..

Pakistan missed 2023 global deadline to regulate Trans-fats across all foods

15 minutes ago
KU announces BDS 3rd, final Professional Annual Ex ..

KU announces BDS 3rd, final Professional Annual Exams-2023 results

15 minutes ago
 Protesters urge Sindh govt against to protect Karo ..

Protesters urge Sindh govt against to protect Karoonjhar mountain

15 minutes ago
 NA-127: Written reply submitted to objections on B ..

NA-127: Written reply submitted to objections on Bilawal's nomination papers

15 minutes ago
 Govt. fully committed to facilitate Hajj pilgrims; ..

Govt. fully committed to facilitate Hajj pilgrims; Secretary Religious Affairs

15 minutes ago
 ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wa ..

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wali

27 minutes ago
 Israeli forces kill Palestinian after car ramming: ..

Israeli forces kill Palestinian after car ramming: medics, army

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan