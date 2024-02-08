Open Menu

Conducting Peaceful, Transparent General Elections In Province Top Priority Of Interim Govt: Jamali

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Muahmmad Zubair Jamali said that conducting peaceful and transparent general elections in the province was the top priority of interim government.

In his statement, he said, "The provincial government is fulfilling its responsibility to make the election process peaceful and transparent."

He urged the public to come out and caste their votes.

He expressed hope, "The voting process will go smoothly."

Zubair Jamali said, "All appropriate measures have been taken to ensure full proof security to the voters and election candidates during the electoral process."

