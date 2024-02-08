- Home
- Pakistan
- Conducting peaceful, transparent general elections in province top priority of interim govt: Jamali
Conducting Peaceful, Transparent General Elections In Province Top Priority Of Interim Govt: Jamali
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Muahmmad Zubair Jamali said that conducting peaceful and transparent general elections in the province was the top priority of interim government.
In his statement, he said, "The provincial government is fulfilling its responsibility to make the election process peaceful and transparent."
He urged the public to come out and caste their votes.
He expressed hope, "The voting process will go smoothly."
Zubair Jamali said, "All appropriate measures have been taken to ensure full proof security to the voters and election candidates during the electoral process."
Recent Stories
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Quetta visits polling stations, expresses satisfaction over arrangements4 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah casts vote in Sukkur NA-2014 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad visits polling stations, urges Police vigilance for election security4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains alert on polling day15 minutes ago
-
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day22 minutes ago
-
DROs, ROs of NA 235, NA 248 confirm start of polling: EC Spokesman24 minutes ago
-
Solangi urges masses to exercise right to vote for strengthing democracy24 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 releases alternative numbers24 minutes ago
-
PEC Punjab urges voters to exercise right to vote25 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in PP-1434 minutes ago
-
DRO visits different polling stations34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Election Control Room34 minutes ago