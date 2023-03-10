Conducting polls amid financial, security constraints not possible: Qadir Mandokhail

Chairman of the Special Committee on Affected Employees of the National Assembly Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Friday said the country's financial and security situations were vulnerable, and in such conditions conducting elections on the heel of possible said disruptions not possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Special Committee on Affected Employees of the National Assembly Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Friday said the country's financial and security situations were vulnerable, and in such conditions conducting elections on the heel of possible said disruptions not possible.

Talking to a private news channel, Pakistan Peoples Party's MNA said that announcement of the polls schedule was the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) prerogative, adding that it was the responsibility of the commission to ask the relevant ministries to ask for financial and security-related assistance.

"Due to security concerns, the PTI leaders from the KP are not able to campaign in their respective Constituencies," he claimed.