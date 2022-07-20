Conductor dies as trailer overturns in Mughalkot

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The conductor of a trailer truck died as the Islamabad-bound heavy vehicle overturned due to brake failure on Zhob- D I Khan Road in Mughalkot area near Dana-Sar on Wednesday.

The trailer was reportedly coming from Quetta. The police and rescue teams reached the venue of accident and recovered the body of deceased conductor Tayyab, son of Haji Abdul Ghani, and later handed it over to his heirs.