PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday sealed confectionery factory for allegedly manufacturing toffees, chocolate and other confectionery from chemicals.

The proprietor of the factory has also been arrested.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tariq Hussain conducted raids on various factories in Rasheed Abad locality.

During inspection the team of the district administration found the manufacturing of injurious toffees, chocolate and other confectionery in very unhygienic conditions.

The AAC while expressing anguish over the situation sealed the factory and also arrested the proprietor.

DC Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed all administrative officers for the inspection of confectionery manufacturing factories in their areas of jurisdiction and stern action against the violators of hygienic principles.